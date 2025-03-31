Unai Simon News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday
Simon registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Osasuna.
Simon kept another clean sheet in Sunday's draw, his fourth of the season, all of which have come in his last nine starts. His defense played very well, only allowing two shots on target throughout the match. He faces a more difficult matchup Sunday at Villarreal, a side which has scored 51 goals through 28 matches this season.
