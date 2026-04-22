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Unai Simon News: Keeps clean sheet Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Simon had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Osasuna.

Simon didn't have a lot of work in this win, and he only had to deal with two shots from Ante Budimir throughout the match. This was Simon's first clean sheet in LaLiga since December, when he had a shutout versus Atletico Madrid. Despite being ticketed to be part of Spain's squad in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, Simon hasn't been a reliable fantasy presence in this Liga season, mainly due to Athletic's defensive woes.

Unai Simon
Athletic
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