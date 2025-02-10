Unai Simon News: Notches clean sheet

Simon recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Girona.

Simon registered his second clean sheet of the La Liga season against Girona on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the 27 year old was only forced to make one save, but it was a diving save that came from inside his own box. He also acted as a sweeper keeper twice, made one punch, and completed six of his 12 long ball passes. Simon will hope to build on this good performance this Sunday against Espanyol.