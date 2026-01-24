Simon denied some chances to an opposition that still managed to beat him through an open-play action and a shot from the penalty spot Saturday. The goalkeeper has recorded multiple saves and goals conceded in three consecutive games across all competitions and is now averaging 3.0 saves and 1.5 goals against per contest between La Liga and UCL play. He'll face a difficult challenge versus Portuguese club Sporting in Wednesday's Champions League fixture before returning to domestic activity for the derby against Real Sociedad.