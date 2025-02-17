Unai Simon News: Sees one go
Simon registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.
Simon has allowed just a single goal in each of the last four La Liga matches played, equaling to just five goals conceded in the last eight games, making 19 saves with three clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Valladolid for the next match on Sunday, who have scored just two goals in the last five contests.
