Unai Simon News: Two saves in win
Simon had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.
Simon posted two saves as Athletic Club protected its lead and held off Real Betis after the break. He was not tested much for long stretches, but he stayed poised once the visitors turned up the heat over the final half hour after Pablo Fornals scored. His handling and positioning gave the Basques a steady foundation while the back line dealt with a possession-heavy opponent. Simon has not logged a clean sheet in La Liga since early December and will try to change that against Getafe on April. 5. after the international break.
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