Urie-Michel Mboula Injury: Exits injured

Mboula was forced off the field in the 76th minute of Sunday's match against Toulouse due to an apparent injury.

Mboula would start Sunday but end his day in the 76th minute, leaving due to an apparent injury. The hope will be his issues are minor, potentially returning next match if this is the case. He has been more of a rotational option this season, as today's start was his first in three appearances on the team sheet.