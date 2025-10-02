Mboula is hitting the sidelines for a spell once again, as the defender is suffering from a hamstring injury that will leave him out for weeks. The good news is the international break starts Monday and will give him around two weeks with no match, although he could potentially miss more time on the other end. He had just returned from injury and started the last match, so this will force a change while he is out, with the returning Fode Ballo-Toure (undisclosed) or Alpha Toure as possible replacements.