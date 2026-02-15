Urie-Michel Mboula News: Own goal against Auxerre

Mboula registered an own goal, one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to AJ Auxerre.

After a strong performance Sunday against Lille, Mboula backtracked on his form with a disappointing appearance primarily defined by an own goal. In just six appearances this season, the center-back has 17 clearances and five interceptions, which he will look to and can significantly improve upon despite what happened against Metz.