Urie-Michel Mboula News: Own goal against Auxerre
Mboula registered an own goal, one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to AJ Auxerre.
After a strong performance Sunday against Lille, Mboula backtracked on his form with a disappointing appearance primarily defined by an own goal. In just six appearances this season, the center-back has 17 clearances and five interceptions, which he will look to and can significantly improve upon despite what happened against Metz.
