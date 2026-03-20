Urie-Michel Mboula News: Trains, option again

Mboula (knee) is an option for the club moving forward, according to Angelo Salemi of Republican Lorrain.

Mboula has avoided an injury following a scare last Sunday, suffering a twisted knee during the game. The good news is he is back in training and deemed fit again, set to return when facing Rennes. He will look to return to the starting role he held last match, although he has only started in seven games all season, holding more of a rotational role through his injury issues this season.