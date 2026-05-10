Uriel Antuna Injury: Exits with discomfort in derby
Antuna left with a potential muscle issue after receiving treatment in the second half of Sunday's quarterfinals matchup versus America.
Antuna made his third consecutive start, but he ended up suffering an injury that will put his participation in doubt for upcoming rounds. The winger has scored three goals and one assist over seven matches played between April and May. After getting increased opportunities in Alan Medina's (ankle) absence, he may now be sidelined as well if his injury is serious. In that case, Pumas would have to move either Pedro Vite to the right flank or Rodrigo Lopez to a more advanced role, with defenders Pablo Bennevendo and Antonio Leone emerging as candidates to fill in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30September 25, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy PreviewJuly 26, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: LA Galaxy v. Los Angeles FC PreviewJuly 19, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11May 8, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More