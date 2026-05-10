Uriel Antuna headshot

Uriel Antuna Injury: Exits with discomfort in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Antuna left with a potential muscle issue after receiving treatment in the second half of Sunday's quarterfinals matchup versus America.

Antuna made his third consecutive start, but he ended up suffering an injury that will put his participation in doubt for upcoming rounds. The winger has scored three goals and one assist over seven matches played between April and May. After getting increased opportunities in Alan Medina's (ankle) absence, he may now be sidelined as well if his injury is serious. In that case, Pumas would have to move either Pedro Vite to the right flank or Rodrigo Lopez to a more advanced role, with defenders Pablo Bennevendo and Antonio Leone emerging as candidates to fill in the lineup.

Uriel Antuna
Pumas UNAM
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