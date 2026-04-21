Uriel Antuna headshot

Uriel Antuna News: Active in playmaking role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Antuna registered two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 2-0 victory over Atlético San Luis.

Antuna didn't find the back of the net in this win for Pumas, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. The playmaker has been in and out of the starting lineup, but he was coming off one goal and one assist over his previous two outings before this start. Antuna will probably remain in an inconsistent role in the final two matches of the Clausura regular season.

Uriel Antuna
Pumas UNAM
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