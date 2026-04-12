Uriel Antuna News: Assists as substitute Sunday
Antuna assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Mazatlan.
Antuna participated in his team's third goal of the match with a low pass from the right flank during the 68th minute of the win. Despite scoring his first goal of the year in his previous outing, he dropped to the bench to allow for Adalberto Carrasquilla's return to the initial lineup. In any case, Pumas are in good form, and Antuna is now tied as the second-best assist producer on the squad after setting up three goals over 14 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30September 25, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy PreviewJuly 26, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: LA Galaxy v. Los Angeles FC PreviewJuly 19, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11May 8, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More