Uriel Antuna News: Assists as substitute Sunday

Antuna assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Mazatlan.

Antuna participated in his team's third goal of the match with a low pass from the right flank during the 68th minute of the win. Despite scoring his first goal of the year in his previous outing, he dropped to the bench to allow for Adalberto Carrasquilla's return to the initial lineup. In any case, Pumas are in good form, and Antuna is now tied as the second-best assist producer on the squad after setting up three goals over 14 appearances.