Uriel Antuna News: Assists in rare start

Antuna made an assist, had three off-target shots, created four chances and sent in two accurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Antuna got what was just his third Clausura start, the second over the last three matches, and made most of the new opportunity, assisting Fernando Gorriaran for his team's first goal just before halftime and creating a lot for teammates throughout the contest. After what was arguably his best performance in a very long time, the winger will hope to remain as a starter or at least keep getting significant playing time during upcoming matches.