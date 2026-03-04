Uriel Antuna News: Assists off bench in defeat
Antuna assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Toluca.
Antuna created the chance for Alvaro Angulo's goal by heading a ball forward in the 63rd minute against the Red Devils. The winger was active up front in a 33-minute appearance as Jordan Carrillo's substitute. The assist was the second goal contribution of the year for Antuna after 11 games played across all competitions. However, he's not guaranteed a lot of value unless he can secure a starting spot in the future.
