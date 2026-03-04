Uriel Antuna headshot

Uriel Antuna News: Assists off bench in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Antuna assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Toluca.

Antuna created the chance for Alvaro Angulo's goal by heading a ball forward in the 63rd minute against the Red Devils. The winger was active up front in a 33-minute appearance as Jordan Carrillo's substitute. The assist was the second goal contribution of the year for Antuna after 11 games played across all competitions. However, he's not guaranteed a lot of value unless he can secure a starting spot in the future.

Uriel Antuna
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 25, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 11, 2019
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
July 26, 2019
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: LA Galaxy v. Los Angeles FC Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: LA Galaxy v. Los Angeles FC Preview
Author Image
Azeem Siddiqui
July 19, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 8, 2019