Uriel Antuna News: Assists off bench in win

Antuna assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 win over Puebla.

Antuna rescued a ball that was going over the goal line and pulled it back to Juninho, setting up the winning goal in the 88th minute of the weekend's game. It was the first goal or assist for Antuna since transferring from Tigres to Pumas in January. However, he was dropped to a substitute role with the inclusion of Alan Medina in the initial lineup, so it remains to be seen how much he'll participate in upcoming matches in a right-wing position which could also be occupied by the current central midfielder Pedro Vite.