Uriel Antuna News: Creates eight chances vs Necaxa
Uriel Antuna generated three shots (zero on goal), eight chances created six crosses (five accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa.
Antuna had a great offensive effort and led Pumas withseason-highs in chances created and crosses. The forward also took the second-most shots for his side. He took one of their six corner kicks in the match.
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