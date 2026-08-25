Uriel Antuna headshot

Uriel Antuna News: Creates eight chances vs Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Uriel Antuna generated three shots (zero on goal), eight chances created six crosses (five accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa.

Antuna had a great offensive effort and led Pumas withseason-highs in chances created and crosses. The forward also took the second-most shots for his side. He took one of their six corner kicks in the match.

Uriel Antuna
Pumas UNAM
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