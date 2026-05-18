Uriel Antuna News: Delivers four crosses in victory
Antuna generated four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Pachuca.
Antuna was active across a full 90-minute shift after battling through a minor discomfort that limited his participation to a substitute appearance in the previous game. Even amid a three-match drought in terms of direct contributions, the winger remains on track for a significant role in the closing stage of the campaign, where he'll look to build on his totals of 11 shots (seven on target), 26 crosses (six accurate), three goals and three assists over 21 outings.
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