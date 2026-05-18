Uriel Antuna headshot

Uriel Antuna News: Delivers four crosses in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Antuna generated four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Pachuca.

Antuna was active across a full 90-minute shift after battling through a minor discomfort that limited his participation to a substitute appearance in the previous game. Even amid a three-match drought in terms of direct contributions, the winger remains on track for a significant role in the closing stage of the campaign, where he'll look to build on his totals of 11 shots (seven on target), 26 crosses (six accurate), three goals and three assists over 21 outings.

Uriel Antuna
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 25, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 11, 2019
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
July 26, 2019
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: LA Galaxy v. Los Angeles FC Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: LA Galaxy v. Los Angeles FC Preview
Author Image
Azeem Siddiqui
July 19, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 8, 2019