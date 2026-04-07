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Uriel Antuna News: Nets opener on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Uriel Antuna scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Guadalajara.

Antuna opened the scoring in the 21st minute with an assist from Juninho. Antuna completed 14 passes and contributed defensively with a tackle and a block. Despite starting only four times in 13 appearances, he has now been involved in two goals over his last five outings.

Uriel Antuna
Pumas UNAM
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