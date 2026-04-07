Uriel Antuna News: Nets opener on Sunday
Uriel Antuna scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Guadalajara.
Antuna opened the scoring in the 21st minute with an assist from Juninho. Antuna completed 14 passes and contributed defensively with a tackle and a block. Despite starting only four times in 13 appearances, he has now been involved in two goals over his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30September 25, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy PreviewJuly 26, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: LA Galaxy v. Los Angeles FC PreviewJuly 19, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11May 8, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More