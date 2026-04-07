Uriel Antuna News: Nets opener on Sunday

Uriel Antuna scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Guadalajara.

Antuna opened the scoring in the 21st minute with an assist from Juninho. Antuna completed 14 passes and contributed defensively with a tackle and a block. Despite starting only four times in 13 appearances, he has now been involved in two goals over his last five outings.