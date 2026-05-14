Uriel Antuna News: On bench Thursday

Antuna (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's visit to Pachuca.

Antuna ended the previous game with a muscular issue and is apparently fit for reduced playing time in the opening semifinals leg. With the winger unable to extend a streak of three starts, Rodrigo Lopez and Pablo Bennevendo, both originally used as full-backs, will likely work on the right flank against Tuzos. Antuna had been busy prior to the issue, contributing three goals and one assist over seven league games since April.