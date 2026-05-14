Uriel Antuna headshot

Uriel Antuna News: On bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Antuna (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's visit to Pachuca.

Antuna ended the previous game with a muscular issue and is apparently fit for reduced playing time in the opening semifinals leg. With the winger unable to extend a streak of three starts, Rodrigo Lopez and Pablo Bennevendo, both originally used as full-backs, will likely work on the right flank against Tuzos. Antuna had been busy prior to the issue, contributing three goals and one assist over seven league games since April.

Uriel Antuna
Pumas UNAM
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