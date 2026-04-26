Uriel Antuna News: Scores goal in victory
Antuna scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Pachuca.
Antuna gave the visitors an early lead through a close-range header in the fifth minute of Saturday's clash. He did little more during the match, but the goal was his second of the campaign and added to his three assists for him to end the regular season as the joint third-best attacking contributor among Pumas players. He'll likely see increased action as he looks set to fill in for the injured Alan Medina (ankle) for some time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30September 25, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy PreviewJuly 26, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: LA Galaxy v. Los Angeles FC PreviewJuly 19, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11May 8, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uriel Antuna See More