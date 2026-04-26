Uriel Antuna News: Scores goal in victory

Antuna scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Pachuca.

Antuna gave the visitors an early lead through a close-range header in the fifth minute of Saturday's clash. He did little more during the match, but the goal was his second of the campaign and added to his three assists for him to end the regular season as the joint third-best attacking contributor among Pumas players. He'll likely see increased action as he looks set to fill in for the injured Alan Medina (ankle) for some time.