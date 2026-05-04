Uriel Antuna News: Scores in first leg against America

Antuna scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus America.

Antuna restored his team's lead after finding a ball that bounced off the goalkeeper in the 44th minute of the draw. He has now made two consecutive starts and scored in each of those contests, with his ability to capitalize on his few chances making up for a lack of crosses and playmaking output. In the midst of his most productive season since Clausura 2024, Antuna will look to carry the momentum on the right flank for one of the league's most efficient attacking sides.