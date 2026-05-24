Uriel Antuna News: Sent off in finale

Antuna received a red card during the final Clausura game versus Cruz Azul.

Antuna committed a late foul that led to his dismissal after VAR review in the decisive contest. With the club season over, the winger will now be unavailable in the opening week of the Apertura 2026 campaign, hoping to return for the second game of that competition. He found his best form in the final stretch of the season, registering three goals and one assist over 11 matches played since April. If Alan Medina (ankle) remains injured when Antuna serves his suspension, Rodrigo Lopez could play on the right wing.