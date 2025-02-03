Urko Gonzalez Injury: Loan Locked to face Sociedad

Gonzalez is not an option for Sunday's match against Real Sociedad due to being loan-locked, according to Carlos Fanlo of El 1900.

Gonzalez will sit out Sunday's match, with the midfielder set to face his parent club and is loan-locked for the contest. This will only leave him out of one match, set to return against Atheltic on Feb. 16. He did see the start last contest, so this will force a change, with Justin Smith or Alvaro Aguado likely taking his spot.