Urko Gonzalez News: Available to return
Gonzalez has completed his yellow-card accumulation ban, so he'll be eligible for upcoming league games.
Gonzalez was a frequent starter prior to his ban, suggesting he'll have a good chance of regaining a priority spot over Charles Pickel for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old has operated as a defensive midfielder throughout the campaign, delivering one assist over 30 league appearances and averaging 3.8 ball recoveries, 1.4 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game.
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