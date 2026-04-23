Urko Gonzalez News: Available to return

Gonzalez has completed his yellow-card accumulation ban, so he'll be eligible for upcoming league games.

Gonzalez was a frequent starter prior to his ban, suggesting he'll have a good chance of regaining a priority spot over Charles Pickel for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old has operated as a defensive midfielder throughout the campaign, delivering one assist over 30 league appearances and averaging 3.8 ball recoveries, 1.4 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game.