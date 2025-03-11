Fantasy Soccer
Urko Gonzalez headshot

Urko Gonzalez News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Gonzalez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Gonzalez had a solid outing Monday, with the midfielder earning an assist in the 49th minute on Jofre Carreras' goal. He was also solid in the defense, notching two blocks, four tackles and four clearances in the draw. This was his first goal contribution of the season, earning that after six appearances with Espanyol.

Urko Gonzalez
Espanyol
