Urko Gonzalez News: Substitution not due to injury

Gonzalez did not suffer an injury in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Atheltic and will be an option for Saturday's match against Alaves, according to the player.

Gonzalez looks to have avoided an injury despite some claims he may be low after his early exit from their last contest, as the midfielder was in front of the media Thursday talking about Saturday's match. This is solid news for the club, as he has spent quite a bit of time injured this season, only appearing five times all season. He did start the last contest, so he will hope to see the start again.