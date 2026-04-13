Urko Gonzalez News: Will miss one game

Gonzalez will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Gonzalez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Thursday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield this season for the Catalans, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Charles Pickel expected to start in the middle of the park for that clash.