Uros Djurdjevic Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Djurdjevic will be a doubt for the upcoming clash against Monterrey following his removal from the Liga MX All-Star Game roster due to a thigh issue, Omar Fares of Mural.com reports.

Djurdjevic is an essential player for the Foxes after being their top scorer last season and recording over 80 minutes in each of the last 14 league matches, so losing him could be a major problem for the squad. Such event would force a change in the attacking unit, with Matias Coccaro and Gustavo Del Prete competing to join Eduardo Aguirre in a two-man front line. Still, it remains unclear whether Djurdjevic will be sidelined and how long that absence could last.