Uros Djurdjevic Injury: Scores from spot

Djurdjevic (thigh) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

The forward scored from the penalty spot for his team's only goal in a 3-1 loss. Djurdjevic should be good to go in two weeks against Pachuca but it's a tough matchup as the team has only allowed two goals in three Liga MX games.