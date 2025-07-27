Menu
Uros Djurdjevic Injury: Scores from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Djurdjevic (thigh) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

The forward scored from the penalty spot for his team's only goal in a 3-1 loss. Djurdjevic should be good to go in two weeks against Pachuca but it's a tough matchup as the team has only allowed two goals in three Liga MX games.

Uros Djurdjevic
Atlas
