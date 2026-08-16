Uros Djurdjevic Injury: Sidelined with pubis issue

Djurdjevic hasn't been involved in recent action due to injury, about which manager Matias Almeyda commented "In Djuka's case, he is dealing with pubic pain; that is why he hasn't been called up.", according to the team.

Djurdjevic was no longer a primary option since the arrival of Hugo Cuypers and Diego Rossi for the new season, and this problem further ruled out any possibility of the Montenegrin playing in the last few matches. While he continues to work on his recovery, the team's depth behind Cuypers and Rossi will be reduced basically to Roberto Carlos De La Rosa, who could see increased action off the bench.