Uros Djurdjevic News: Bags hat trick in win

Djurdjevic scored three goals off six shots (four on target) and created one chance during Sunday's 4-3 win over Tijuana.

Djurdjevic was definitely the hero for Atlas here as he found the back of the net three times to give his team an improbable come-from-behind win after trailing by three. That's now seven goals off 21 shots over the last five starts for the striker, who definitely looks settled to life in Mexico after a rough Apertura tournament.