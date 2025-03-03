Uros Djurdjevic News: Brace Sunday

Djurdjevic scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Atlético San Luis.

Djurdjevic had a night to remember Sunday, starting the club's comeback with his goal in the 46th minute and adding another in the 73rd minute. He did this on five shots, also adding two chances created. He now has five goals in 10 appearances this season.