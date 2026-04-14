Uros Djurdjevic News: Can't score, takes three shots
Djurdjevic recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.
Djurdjevic was active against his former team, but he couldn't find the back of the net, as neither of his three shots was on target. The veteran striker had been on a roll of late with goals in his last three matches, and he'll aim to get back to his scoring ways against Pachuca on Saturday.
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