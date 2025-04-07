Fantasy Soccer
Uros Djurdjevic headshot

Uros Djurdjevic News: Four shots in home draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Djurdjevic recorded four shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juárez.

Djurdjevic attempted four shots but was unable to put any on target. This ended a goalscoring run of seven goals in the four games that preceded this one. In total, he has scored 10 goals this season, and in his last eight games, he has taken 33 shots with 15 on target.

