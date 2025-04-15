Uros Djurdjevic News: Good passing display

Djurdjevic assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Toluca.

Djurdjevic was one of the more creative players on the pitch in Atlas's loss to Toluca on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the 31 year old created the most chances of any player in the match with three despite having the fewest touches of any outfield player to participate in the full 90 minutes. He also registered one assist and put one of his two crosses on target. Djurdjevic has been one of the best players in Liga MX since March, with Saturday marking his ninth goal contribution in Atlas's last six matches.