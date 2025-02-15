Uros Djurdjevic News: Recrods brace in victory
Djurdjevic scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win over Puebla.
Djurdjevic made the difference in the home team's incredible comeback, converting a penalty kick in the 44th minute and scoring the stoppage-time winner with a well-placed attempt. The striker's three goals are now the highest total on the squad and tied as the sixth-highest in the competition. He'll hope to carry the momentum in upcoming weeks as he'll be required to remain the Rojinegros' main finisher, especially if Eduardo Aguirre (quadriceps) stays out.
