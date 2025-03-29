Uros Djurdjevic News: Scores, assists in defeat

Djurdjevic scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 defeat versus Mazatlan.

Djurdjevic extended his superb run of form, converting a penalty kick and setting up Eduardo Aguirre in the 36th and 18th minutes, respectively, at Mazatlan. The Montenegrin has found the net seven times and assisted once in his last four Liga MX matches, and he's averaging 4.8 shots (2.8 on target) per game during that period. In addition to being his club's top scorer, he moved one goal behind the current league leader Diber Cambindo.