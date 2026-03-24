Uros Djurdjevic News: Scores, misses PK in loss

Djurdjevic scored a goal off six shots (five on target) and missed a penalty during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Chivas.

Djurdjevic was by far his team's biggest threat in front of the net and his persistence finally paid off in the 88th minute, when he slotted home a pass from the right to put his side back in contention. However, the forward became the villain later as he had saw the goalkeeper stopping him from the penalty spot for what would've been a huge equalizer in the last play of the game. Still, that's now back-to-back games with a goal for Djurdjevic, definitely a relief after he went scoreless in his first six games with Monterrey.