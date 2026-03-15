Uros Djurdjevic News: Scores opener Friday

Djurdjevic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw against FC Juarez.

Djurdjevic found the back of the net via right-footed finish in the first minute of the draw, opening his scoring count as a Monterrey player following a move from Atlas in February. He had previously gone eight consecutive games without a goal or assist across all competitions, which was a highly disappointing streak given how reliable he was at his previous club. Having averaged 1.6 shots (0.4 on target) per game for Rayados in league play, the forward will try to finally meet expectations while carrying a major share of the team's offensive responsibility.