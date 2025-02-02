Uros Djurdjevic News: Takes three shots in draw

Djurdjevic recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Pachuca.

Djurdjevic managed little more than a few distant attempts in his fifth start of the season. The striker remains with one goal and one assist while averaging 1.8 shots (0.6 on target) and 0.8 chances created per game during the Clausura 2025 tournament. Considering that his attacking partner Eduardo Aguirre is now questionable due to a muscle issue, the Montenegrin could be his squad's main offensive threat, although Atlas have struggled to score lately.