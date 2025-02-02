Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Uros Djurdjevic headshot

Uros Djurdjevic News: Takes three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Djurdjevic recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Pachuca.

Djurdjevic managed little more than a few distant attempts in his fifth start of the season. The striker remains with one goal and one assist while averaging 1.8 shots (0.6 on target) and 0.8 chances created per game during the Clausura 2025 tournament. Considering that his attacking partner Eduardo Aguirre is now questionable due to a muscle issue, the Montenegrin could be his squad's main offensive threat, although Atlas have struggled to score lately.

Uros Djurdjevic
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now