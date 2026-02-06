Djurdjevic had been rumored to be leaving the Rojinegros despite playing for them in the first four league games of the year, and he ultimately landed in a stronger team that needed a striker following the departure of German Berterame to Inter Miami. The Montenegrin achieved quality and quantity of goals during his time at his previous club, sharing the Clausura 2025 regular-season scoring title, when he tallied 12 goals in 17 matches. Having also had experience in several European leagues, Djurdjevic looks set to lead Rayados' offense, pushing Roberto Carlos De La Rosa back to a bench role.