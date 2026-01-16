Bayo should be available after missing six matches because of the international competition and rejoins a thin frontline, considering the absences of Nicolo Zaniolo (knee) and Adam Buksa (calf). Arthur Atta will likely move to a more attacking role to fill the void. Idrissa Gueye is the only other attacker in the squad since Iker Bravo left. Bayo has taken at least one shot in his last eight showings (one start), amassing 11 (one on target) and notching one assist, two key passes and two tackles (one won) in the stretch.