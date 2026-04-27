Vakoun Bayo News: Assists off the bench
Bayo assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Lazio.
Bayo likely thought he had the winning assist but that was foiled by a late Lazio goal. The forward could see more playing time against Torino in a favorable matchup, especially if Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's injury is serious. Torino has allowed 56 goals in 34 domestic games this season.
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