Vakoun Bayo News: Assists off the bench

Bayo assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Lazio.

Bayo likely thought he had the winning assist but that was foiled by a late Lazio goal. The forward could see more playing time against Torino in a favorable matchup, especially if Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's injury is serious. Torino has allowed 56 goals in 34 domestic games this season.