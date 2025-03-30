Fantasy Soccer
Valentin Atangana Edoa headshot

Valentin Atangana Edoa News: Scores first goal with Reims

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Atangana scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Marseille.

Atangana scored his first-ever goal with Reims against Marseille on Saturday, following a well-executed counterattack and a nice assist from Hafiz Ibrahim. The midfielder was also very active defensively, registering seven clearances, a season high, along with one tackle and one interception. He will look to contribute again on Sunday against Strasbourg.

Valentin Atangana Edoa
Reims

