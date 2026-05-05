Valentin Barco Injury: Available against Rayo Vallecano

Barco (ankle) was spotted training in full Tuesday and is an option for Thursday's Conference League second leg against Rayo Vallecano, the club posted.

Barco had missed Sunday's clash against Toulouse as he continued to work through the ankle issue, but his return to full training is an encouraging sign heading into the biggest European fixture of Strasbourg's season. The Argentine's availability gives coach Gary O'Neil another key option to call upon for the second leg against Rayo, with Maximilian Oyedele having covered during his absence and potentially returning to a backup role if Barco is cleared to start on Thursday.