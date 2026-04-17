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Valentin Barco Injury: Leaves stadium on crutches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Barco (leg) was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches with his leg in a brace after playing through a knock he picked up during Thursday's 4-0 UEFA Conference League win over Mainz, raising serious concerns over his availability for Sunday's clash against Rennes, according to Alsasport.

Barco had gone down around the hour mark and appeared to want a substitution before returning to the pitch and completing the full match, but the sight of him on crutches afterward suggests the effort may have taken a toll. The Argentine is an undisputed starter for Strasbourg and his potential absence would be a real blow for coach Gary O'Neil heading into the weekend, with Maximilian Oyedele expected to step in if Barco cannot go on Sunday. The club will undergo further tests before providing a clearer picture on the severity of the issue.

Valentin Barco
Strasbourg
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