Valentin Barco Injury: Remains out
Barco (ankle) is out for Wednesday's Coupe De France match against Nice.
Barco is not back in cup action and will wait another game for his return, still suffering from an ankle issue. This will mark a second match in a row out for the crucial defensive midfielder, as he will now turn to Sunday's match against Lorient for a return.
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