Valentin Barco headshot

Valentin Barco Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Barco (ankle) is out for Wednesday's Coupe De France match against Nice.

Barco is not back in cup action and will wait another game for his return, still suffering from an ankle issue. This will mark a second match in a row out for the crucial defensive midfielder, as he will now turn to Sunday's match against Lorient for a return.

Valentin Barco
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentin Barco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentin Barco See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, August 17
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, August 17
Author Image
Jack Burkart
August 16, 2024
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, August 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, August 17
Author Image
Jack Burkart
August 15, 2024
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings for Week 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings for Week 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 12, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 9, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 9, 2024