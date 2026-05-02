Valentin Barco Injury: Remains out

Barco (ankle) will miss Sunday's clash against Toulouse but is hoping to return for Thursday's Conference League second leg against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace.

Barco returned to normal training Saturday, which is an encouraging sign ahead of the European fixture later in the week. The Argentine had been a key figure in Strasbourg's setup before the ankle issue emerged, and his potential return for Thursday would be a timely boost as the club push through a crucial stretch of fixtures. Maximilian Oyedele is expected to continue filling in at midfield for Sunday's clash against Toulouse before Barco potentially reclaims his spot later in the week.