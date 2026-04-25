Valentin Barco Injury: Remains out Sunday
Barco (ankle) will miss Sunday's clash against Lorient, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Alsasports. "We obviously have Barco out."
Barco's absence now stretches to at least two consecutive Ligue 1 matches, with no return timeline provided. The defensive midfielder had been a key figure in Strasbourg's setup before the ankle issue emerged, and Maximilian Oyedele is expected to continue filling in at midfield until Barco is cleared to return.
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